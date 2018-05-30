× Coventry PD: Suspect arrested following pursuit

COVENTRY — Police said one person was arrested following a pursuit Wednesday night.

Coventry police said around 7:27 p.m., they received a 911 call from a resident inside a house on Flanders Road reporting that they believed shots were being fire at the house and that someone was trying to kick in the door.

“Coventry Police with the assistance of CT State Police responded and found that the suspect had left in a vehicle,” police said. “No one inside the house was injured. UConn and CT State Police units later found the suspect vehicle on Route 32 in Mansfield.”

Police said the vehicle failed to stop for officers and eventually got onto Interstate 84.

“The vehicle was stopped on Interstate 84 and the suspect was apprehended,” police said.

Police the incident began earlier in the evening as a domestic dispute and the suspect had targeted the particular house in question. Police the suspect will face charges by both, Connecticut State Police and Coventry Police Department.

The charges and the identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.