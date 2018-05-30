× CT Sun announce 2018 season TV schedule; FOX61 will air five games

UNCASVILLE — 27 regular season Connecticut Sun games will be coming to a television near you.

The Sun announced Wednesday that 27 regular season games will be aired this season.

“I am thrilled to announce our 2018 broadcast package, which will provide an unprecedented level of local coverage to supplement our nationally televised games,” said Amber Cox, the Vice President of the Connecticut Sun. “Our team is one of the most exciting in the WNBA, and thanks to our local broadcast partners, we’ll be able to share that exciting brand of basketball in households across New England. In addition, these broadcasts provide a tremendous platform to showcase the marketing partners who stand behind the Sun, what our league stands for and the women who represent us.”

The Sun said Bob Heussler will return for his 16th season to deliver the play-by-play for all broadcasts. Sarah Kustok and Rebecca Lobo will also team up with Heussler throughout the 2018 season.

FOX61 will air the following road games:

June 15: at Seattle, 10 p.m. – Fox 61/CW20

July 3: at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. – Fox 61/CW20

July 7: at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m. – Fox 61/CW20

July 15: at Minnesota, 7 p.m. – Fox 61/CW20

July 22: at Dallas, 4 p.m. – Fox 61/CW20

