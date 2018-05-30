× Dickson County deputy shot, killed; Search for suspect underway

DICKSON, TN — The search is underway for the man suspected of shooting and killing a Dickson County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to WSMV.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting, which is believed to have happened during a traffic stop.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have responded to the scene.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect, identified as Steven Wiggins.

Wiggins is a balding white man with brown hair. He is 6’1″ and weighs 220 pounds. Wiggins is considered to be armed and dangerous and may be on foot.

The TBI has added Wiggins to its Top 10 Most Wanted list. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

The agency also issued a Blue Alert for Wiggins. A Blue Alert is similar to an Amber Alert but is used when law enforcement officers have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty. This is only the second time the TBI has issued a Blue Alert in the history of the program.

Police confirmed that Wiggins was involved in a fight with his girlfriend on Tuesday. He allegedly slapped the woman and held a gun to her face while he stole her car. Wiggins is wanted for aggravated assault and theft in connection with that incident.

We're issuing a Tennessee Blue Alert for Steven Wiggins, the person-of-interest in the shooting death of a Dickson County sheriff's deputy. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Spot him? Call 911! pic.twitter.com/Aj8oxy06hd — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 30, 2018