Emergency crews respond to person struck by falling tree

CROMWELL — Emergency crews were alerted to a person struck by a falling tree late Wednesday afternoon.

Fire and EMS personnel responded to 114 Coles Road in Cromwell after learning that a victim was trapped and knocked unconscious after being hit by a tree around 6:15 p.m.

Crews worked quickly to pull the victim out from underneath the collapsed tree.

The individual was transported to an area hospital for emergency treatment. His or her current condition is unknown.

