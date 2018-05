× Gas on God: Hartford church ministry gives away free gas

HARTFORD — The Mount Olive Church Ministries in Hartford is giving away free gas today.

It’s the third annual “Gas on God” give away.

Starting at 9 a.m., the Ministry is giving away gas at the 7-Eleven on Prospect and Park Street.

Then, at 11 a.m., they will be at the Mobil Gas Station on Albany Avenue.

The Ministry says it’s giving away a total of $5,000 in free gas!