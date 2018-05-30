Hartford landlord loses tax abatement after multiple failed inspections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – The City of Hartford has voted to rescind landlord, Emmanuel Ku’s tax abatement.

The $266,000 abatement has been given to Ku each year since 2011.

The city has pulled that abatement following multiple failed inspections and have decided that Ku has not been using those funds to better the living conditions for residents in the Clay Arsenal Renaissance Apartments.

As of now, Ku is currently in a 90-day cure period which would allow him the time to fix the 2,300 violations in his 26 buildings of Section 8 housing in Hartford.

Also, the city will be taking Ku to court to collect the fines ($5,000 per day for the violations), retroactive to the first violation. Ku is currently still getting $1.4 million per year from HUD.

If HUD decides to pull that subsidy the residents at the apartments will receive vouchers that will cover their moving expenses to any Section 8 housing in the country.