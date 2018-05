× Hartford man shot in the chest, seriously injured

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say that a 38-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot in the chest and hand.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. near 465 Wethersfield Avenue, activating the city’s SHOTSPOTTER technology. Police say about six rounds were detected.

When police arrived on scene, they found the man conscious and alert. He was rushed to Hartford Hospital.

Police are still on scene investigating.