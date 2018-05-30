× Kim Kardashian to visit White House to discuss prison reform

WASHINGTON DC — Kim Kardashian West will meet with officials, including senior adviser Jared Kushner, at the White House on Wednesday to discuss prison reform, a person familiar with the plans says.

It’s not clear if Kardashian West will meet with President Donald Trump.

The entrepreneur and reality star has advocated for a pardon for a low-level drug offender named Alice Marie Johnson.

The visit was earlier reported by Vanity Fair.