‘Large explosion’ rips through Kentucky UPS Freight facility

A “large explosion” ripped through a UPS Freight facility in Kentucky on Wednesday and police were at the scene, Fox News reports.

Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building near the Blue Sky Parkway in Lexington at around 7:44 a.m., police told WKYT-TV.

At least two people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were being taken to a hospital, while 10 others were being transported to a hospital as a precaution, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Lexington police and fire personnel responded to the scene.

Residents in Chilesburg and Andover also heard a large explosion, according to WKYT-TV.

One witness told a LEX 18 reporter that she heard a “massive explosion” and it appeared that it blew a hole in the roof of the UPS building. She said she never saw any smoke or fire.