Make-A-Wish CT grants 4-year-old who had a liver transplant, a trip to Disney World

The Make a Wish Foundation is dedicated to granting the wishes of children who are battling life threatening illnesses and the average wish costs $10,000.

Penelope Hansen is 4-years-old and had to have a liver transplant in 2017.

Her wish was for her and her family to go to Disney World – and that’s exactly what happened.

Make-A-Wish raises money all year-long and for the past few years, Splash Car Wash locations all across Connecticut have helped them raise funds. For one day, each year, a portion of every car that uses a Splash Car Wash in every one of their locations goes to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Mark Curtis who runs the car wash says it’s the least they can do to put a smile on some young faces.

Thanks to this fundraiser last year, 10-year-old Ben McFadden got to go to Seattle to meet his favorite team, the Seattle Seahawks.

So far, in their years of fundraising, Splash Car Washes have raised over $800,000 for Make-A-Wish CT