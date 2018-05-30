× Officials investigating body found near a Groton marina

GROTON — Police said a body was found in the water in the vicinity of the mooring field outside of Spicer’s Marina in the Noank section of Groton Wednesday morning

Groton police said the body found is not believed to be connected to any other recent missing boater incidents in Southeastern Connecticut.

The two recent incidents police are referring two involve William Zadrozny, 18, whose bit was discovered capsized near the mouth of the Connecticut River in Old Saybrook this week.

The second search involves Spencer Mugford, 21, and Sofia McKenna, 21, who were last seen aboard what was thought to be a white, tandem kayak on according to a Snapchat at 2 a.m. Sunday.

As of Tuesday, both searches have been suspended.

“At this time the case does not appear to be suspicious and is being treated as an untimely death,” police said. The case is being investigated by members of the Groton Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division with assistance from members of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.”

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. No other details have been released.