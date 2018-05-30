What’s on your CT Summer Bucket List? Submit your photos and ideas

Partly cloudy, warm in the 80s Wednesday; Cloudy, chance of shower

Posted 5:05 AM, May 30, 2018, by , Updated at 05:17AM, May 30, 2018

Early low clouds/fog break for sun again on Wednesday. But temperatures will be much cooler in the 70s to near 80 degrees (instead of the 80s to near 90 degrees).

While the remnants of subtropical Depression Alberto will miss Connecticut, the storms moisture will indirectly affect our weather. This means several rounds of showers Thursday into Sunday morning. It will not be a wash-out for four days straight but you will need the umbrella from time to time.

FORECAST DETAILS: 

TODAY: Early areas of low clouds and fog break for some sun. Not as warm, less humid too.  High: Near 80. 70s shore.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance shower. High: 70s. 60s shore.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance few showers/thunderstorm. High: Low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, few showers/thunderstorm. High: Upper 70s.

