Summer in the City kicking off in Hartford this weekend

HARTFORD -- Hartford’s “Summer in the City” kicks off June 2nd with the return of the Puerto Rican Parade.

The “Summer in the City” series includes nine events through mid-August, many of which include longtime staples including the Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz and the Connecticut River Fireworks.

In recent years, many of the events on the docket faced financial hardship forcing some to cancel or turn to sponsors for help.

“A couple of years ago, facing the fiscal crisis that we faced, the city had to step back,” Mayor Luke Bronin said.

When the city pulled its funding, the mayor asked for the help of United Technologies who now sponsors the summer series.

“Our commitment financially over the last couple of years has been in the range of a million dollars to keep this going and we’re very proud and thrilled to be doing it,” Charlie Gill, Executive Vice President of United Technologies.

