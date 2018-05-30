× UC Berkeley coach says Southwest Airlines asked for Facebook evidence to prove biracial son was hers

Lindsay Gottlieb, the University of California’s women’s basketball coach, says she’s “appalled” with Southwest after one of the airline’s employees allegedly asked her to prove she was the mother of her biracial son before getting on a flight, according to FOX News.

“I’m appalled that after approx 50 times flying with my 1-year-old son[,] ticket counter personnel told me that I had to ‘prove’ that he was my son despite having his passport,” Gottlieb, who is white, wrote on Twitter, according to KPIX. “She said we have a different last name. My guess is because he has a different skin color.”

Read more here.