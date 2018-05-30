Watch: Woman caught shaving legs at public pool

FLORIDA — A woman shaving her legs at a public pool in Florida has taken the internet by storm.

According to Fox News, the video was uploaded to Reddit on Monday where it received more than 55,000 upvotes and 1,600 comments.

In the video, you see a woman shaving her legs with numerous people in the pool.

Some social media users didn’t hold back their thoughts.

“Yeah I used to work at a public pool and for whatever reason they attract the worst of humanity. I would never swim in a public pool after that experience.”

“I will never swim in a public pool.”

“Public pools, or rather the people in them, are the reason I bought a pool.”

“It’s amazing how little she cares about the people around her, but still feels the need to shave her legs.”