× Arrest made after children discovered in hot car at Manchester Walmart

MANCHESTER — A woman was arrested Wednesday after three children she was caring for were found in a hot vehicle in the parking lot of a Walmart.

Police said about 2:30 p.m., they were called to Walmart at 420 Buckland Hills Drive for a complaint of young children left unattended in a hot vehicle. They said a Walmart employee told them that the children were “infants and were screaming and crying”.

Police found three young children, aged five, two and one years old. inside a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van, The vehicle was off and the windows were slightly cracked. Two of the children were in car seats, and the third was laying across a seat. The vehicle was unlocked and the officers were able to retrieve the children from the vehicle.

Police said Lashonna Chambers, 33, of Bloomfield, who was taking care of the children, came outside of the store a short time later saying that she had only been gone for about 10 minutes. Police determined that the children had been left alone in the vehicle for around 25 minutes, and the outside air temperature was 82 degrees.

EMTs checked the children and they were found to be alright.

Chambers was charged with three counts each of Reckless Endangerment 1st degree, and Risk of Injury to a Minor.

She was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 12

Police said the children were all unharmed and turned over to the custody of another guardian and a report was made to DCF about the incident.