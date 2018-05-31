× Boston firefighter makes dramatic rescue of dangling child

BOSTON — A Boston firefighter who saved a little boy being dangled out the third-floor window of a burning home says the dramatic rescue was just “what we do.”

The rescue, captured by a photographer for the Boston Herald , came in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

As the mother dangles the child out the window, with smoke pouring out behind her, firefighter Patrick Callahan stood precariously on a too-short ladder and grabbed the boy.

The five-year veteran credited his colleagues and his training. He says “Just getting the baby down, that was my priority.”

No one was seriously injured, but up to 10 people were left homeless. The cause remains under investigation.

Fire Commissioner Joe Finn tweeted, “So proud!” to all the firefighters who responded.

This photo represents a team effort of at least 35 firefighters first due for building fires. Each has a job to do. When you call for help we get there quick. 1st priority always life safety- saving lives. Fully staffed and well trained mean something. So proud!! pic.twitter.com/z3gXUOVWv0 — Commissioner JoeFinn (@ChiefJoeFinn) May 31, 2018