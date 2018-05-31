× Coventry PD: Suspect shot at house with kids inside; Arrested after chase

COVENTRY — Police said one person was arrested following a pursuit Wednesday night.

Coventry police said around 7:27 p.m., they received a 911 call from a resident that a domestic assault was taking place at a residence on High Street.

Police said the victim had fled in a car with her children and was inside a house on Flanders Road. A short time later, police said a caller reporting that they believed shots were being fired at the house on Flanders Road where the caller was watching the victim’s children and that someone was trying to kick in the door. The caller said she locked herself and the children in the bathroom. She provided the name of the person she believed was doing the shooting and a description of his vehicle. Police said a dog was shot and later had to be euthanized. Police said more than 20 rounds were fired.

“Coventry Police with the assistance of CT State Police responded and found that the suspect had left in a vehicle,” police said. “No one inside the house was injured. UConn and CT State Police units later found the suspect vehicle on Route 32 in Mansfield.”

Police said the vehicle failed to stop for officers and eventually got onto Interstate 84.

“The vehicle was stopped on Interstate 84 and the suspect was apprehended,” police said.

Police arrested Daniel Ballard, 36, of Coventry. He was charged in relation to the pursuit and failure to stop for troopers. He is currently being held at Troop C. Ballard was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, throwing objects out of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without minimum insurance, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, and reckless endangerment. He was held on $500,000 bond.

Ballard is in the middle of a divorce according to the Judicial Department website. He has no previous criminal charges.

More charges are expected to be filed.

Police the suspect will face charges by both, Connecticut State Police and Coventry Police Department.

