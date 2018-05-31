× Daytrippers: Hitting the trail

Whether you are looking for high or low lands or smooth or difficult terrain –you can head outside this weekend for national trails day.

As the sun rises over the Nutmeg State each morning —the views of its natural beauty become crystal clear.

And if you take a close listen, you’ll hear the sounds of nature along with it.

It’s why those who walk the many trails around state say they can’t get enough.

Whether you are looking to take a stroll near waterfalls like Devil’s Hopyard State Park in East Haddam.

Or maybe you want to head up a mountain for a breath taking view.

Or take a drive to Ragged Mountain in berlin where the trails offer beginner to a more seasoned level of hiking.

The Connecticut forest and parks association manages more than 800 miles of trails across the state including this one right here, and each year on national trails day they help people explore the beauty that lies right in their backyards.”

And with a state that offer everything from a shoreline to hills — you never know the beauty you’ll find in your own backyard.

For a complete list of trails in Connecticut State Parks, click here.