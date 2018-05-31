× EXCLUSIVE: Feds pull funds from troubled Hartford apartment complex

HARTFORD – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, HUD, has rescinded the $1.4 million subsidy that they have been giving to Emmanuel Ku, the slumlord who owns 26 Section 8 Housing buildings in Hartford, the Clay Arsenal Apartments.

Wednesday, FOX61 was first to report that the city of Hartford was pulling the $266,000 tax abatement from Ku. Ku has been receiving the tax abatement from Hartford since 2011 and he has been receiving the $1.4 million each year from HUD since 2007.

HUD workers started notifying residents of the news Thursday morning around 10:30 a.m. Residents will now receive vouchers to move to any Section 8 Housing location in the country as well as having their moving expenses covered. This comes after 2,300 violations were found inside of the Clay Arsenal Apartments in Hartford’s North End.

The apartments failed HUD’s re-inspection earlier this month in addition to the re-inspection of 80 units which was conducted by the city of Hartford.