Brian J. Foley named FOX61 Chief Investigator

HARTFORD — FOX 61, Tribune Broadcasting’s Hartford and New Haven television station announced Hartford’s Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley (retired) has been named FOX61 Chief Investigator for the station’s newscasts. Foley will join FOX61 on June 18 and report to Liz Grey Godbout, VP News/News Director.

Foley, who served on Hartford’s Police Department for more than 23 years, retired from law enforcement last month. As the Chief of Detectives for the department, Foley oversaw all criminal investigations, from fraud to homicide, in the Investigative Services Bureau. He also served as the Hartford Police Department’s Public Information Officer, where he handled all communications related to the media and social media matters for the department. He was hired as a patrolman in 1994, worked as a beat cop in Hartford’s West End, a homicide detective and a lieutenant in the major crimes division. He was named deputy chief in 2014.

“Brian is a lifelong Connecticut resident with decades of professional experience in the city of Hartford and surrounding communities. As a decorated former chief and true champion for our state, he will bring invaluable insight to our FOX61 viewers in our newly created role as Chief Investigator. Clearly one of the most recognizable faces in Connecticut, we know Brian with his extensive expertise will be an outstanding addition to our FOX61 team,” said Grey Godbout.

Active in the community, Foley serves on several local boards including: The Greater Hartford Urban League, the Julio Lozada Foundation, Hartford Marathon Foundation and the Hartford Yard Goats Community Board.

“I am honored to start the next chapter in my career with the FOX61 team. As the only television station based in Hartford, we will be in a great position to continue providing a strong community perspective and connection. I’m excited to get to work and learn from the best,” said Foley.