Gov. Malloy orders flags at half-staff to honor death of CT State Trooper

HARTFORD — Connecticut State Police are mourning the loss of Trooper First Class Walter Greene who died Thursday due to cancer.

State police said Trooper First Class Green passed away following a battle with cancer as the result of his response in New York City in the aftermath of the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.

Trooper First Class Greene was a member of the 101st Training Troop, and most recently was assigned to the Traffic Services Unit.

Greene served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years before joining the Connecticut State Police on June 1, 1990. Over his career he was assigned to Troops A and G and then to the Statewide Cooperative Crime Control Task Force.

He also served in the Traffic Services Unit. Greene was a Master Instructor for Motor Services since 2008, as well as a K-9 handler for several years.

Following his death, Gov. Malloy directed flags to half-staff.

“Our hearts are with the family of Trooper First Class Walter Greene – a man who dedicated his life’s work to protecting the people of Connecticut and our country,” Governor Malloy said. “He is a hero and passionately served our nation in the Marine Corps before joining the Connecticut State Police. Men like Trooper First Class Greene personify what it means to give back to the community and to dedicate one’s life work in the name of others. His bravery and integrity speaks volumes. On behalf of the entire State of Connecticut, I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and State Police colleagues. I ask the people of Connecticut to please keep Trooper First Class Greene and his family in your prayers.”