Hamden PD: Registered sex offender arrested for exposing genitals in public

HAMDEN — A registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday evening after police said he was sitting on a bench with his genitals exposed.

Hamden police said they responded to the Farmington Canal Trail on the report of indecent exposure. Police said they were told of the alleged incident from a 27 year-old Meriden resident who was riding her bicycle on the trail.

Police said when they arrived to the trail, they began searching for the individual.

“He was approached by a “jogger” who stated that a male was seated on a bench “playing with himself,” police said.

Police said they eventually located the wanted man.

“Several young children were in the immediate area with their parents at the time,” police said.

Francis Keen, of New Haven, was arrested and charged with public indecency, risk of injury to a minor and breach of peace in the second degree.

Keen was given a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on June 13.