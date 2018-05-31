× Margaux Farrell takes on the new ride at Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, MA. – Our own Margaux Farrell took on the new attraction at Six Flags New England, Harley Quinn Spinsanity.

According to the park, “Harley Quinn Spinsanity is an extreme pendulum ride that swings guests back and forth, higher and higher, at up to 70 miles per hour on a dizzying journey that will leave riders feeling as wild and out of control as Harley Quinn herself. ”

The ride travels at nearly 70 mph while swinging back and forth while rotating counter clockwise. People on the ride will experience a feeling of weightlessness at 147 feet in the air before plunging down from 15 stories.

Harley Quinn Spinsanity is located next to The Joker 4D Free Fly Coaster, which opened last spring.