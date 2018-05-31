Mostly cloudy Friday with a chance of storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While the remnants of subtropical Depression Alberto will miss Connecticut, the storm's moisture will indirectly affect our weather. This means unsettled weather for today through early next week. We promise it won't rain the entire time though!

While it's not a wet day by any means, there is a chance for a stray light shower.

It becomes more humid Friday. Most of the day will be dry but there is a chance for a shower or two with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s along with some sun.

Saturday looks wetter with a better chance for showers and storms along with continued humidity.

Sunday looks drier as a backdoor cold front moves through. This will keep temps cooler in the 60s to near 70 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance for a stray shower in the afternoon. High: 70s. 60s shore.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid, mild, chance shower/thunderstorm. High: Low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid, few showers/thunderstorm. High: Upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, less humid. High: Low 60s.

MONDAY: Chance showers, chilly. High: Near 60.