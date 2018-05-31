New Haven native Tremont Waters on staying in school, holding off NBA dream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Haven native Tremont Waters has always dreamed of playing professional basketball and Wednesday he decided to wait a little longer to give it a shot.

Facing a deadline for college players, Waters decided to go back to Louisiana State University for his sophomore season.

The sharpshooting point guard told Fox 61 that he and his team has some unfinished business.

“I feel it’s best that I return to LSU and improve as a player, teammate and man,” said Waters.

The 2017 Connecticut Gatorade High School Player of the Year worked out for several NBA teams to gauge interest but never hired an agent.

Waters is coming off a record-breaking year at LSU, grabbing several accolades including breaking the schools assist record for a freshman.

While Waters continues to shoot for his dreams, he also works with youth on achieving theirs too. He spends time mentoring students, encouraging them to work hard and never give up.

“I can’t tell them to do something that I’m not willing to do,” smiled Waters.

And Waters doesn’t plan to stop. His goal is to be just as successful off the court that he is on it.