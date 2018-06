× Shoe of the summer? Nike to introduce fanny pack sliders

Wallets and purses won’t be the only thing carrying your personal items – soon you’ll be able to carry those precious items right by your foot.

Nike will be launching a “fanny pack” line of its Benassi slides, according to Time.

The sandals are available in numerous colors such as lime green, turquoise, black and pink and black.

Nike “Fanny Pack” Benassi Slides Summer 2018 pic.twitter.com/zmyqkHmNpP — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) May 29, 2018

The price for slides have yet to be released Nike.