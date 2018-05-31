× West Hartford Police: Dunkin’ Donuts employees fight off would be robber with broom and pot of coffee

WEST HARTFORD — Police said Dunkin Donuts employees chased off a would be robber with a broom handle and a pot of coffee Thursday.

Police were called to the Dunkin Donuts at 970 New Britain Ave. for a reported being robbed by a man who threatened them with a hypodermic needle. Police said employees fought off the would be robber with a broom handle and pot of coffee. The suspect then went around the corner to 82 Dexter Avenue, Hartford where police said he stole a motor vehicle. A short time later, Hartford Police located and arrested the suspect in the stolen motor vehicle. HPD charged the suspect with motor vehicle theft and then released him to West Hartford Police.

Nicholas Moore, 31, of Newington was charged with Criminal Attempt at Robbery 2nd Degree and Criminal Attempt at Larceny 6th Degree. Moore is being held on a $50,000 bond.