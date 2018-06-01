15 people displaced following Hartford fire

HARTFORD – Three families are displaced after a big fire tore through their home early Thursday morning on Martin Street.

Fire officials said they are investigating it as arson.

Officials said the second and third floor of the home was up in flames when they arrived on scene and it took them about 20 minutes to put out.

15 people were displaced in total consisting of 10 adults and five children.

They are all being helped by the Special Services Unit and the Red Cross.

“The fire marshal determined that the fire did look suspicious and that’s when they called for the fire marshal unit to come in with their arson investigation dogs. At that point, they determined the fire was intentionally set,” said Lt. Brian Thompson with the Hartford Fire Department.

Luckily, there were no injuries. This is a joint investigation with the Hartford Police Department and Major Crimes Unit.