SUV slams into Griffin Hospital emergency room in Derby

DERBY — There were no injuries or major structural damage after an SUV slammed into the ER of a hospital early Friday morning

Derby police said that at around 2:15 am, an SUV crashed into into the Griffin Hospital Emergency Room waiting area.

Police said a 51-year-old man was driving his car up Division Street when he hit an unoccupied parked SUV in the ER parking lot. The collision pushed the parked vehicle into the building.

The driver was taken into Griffin for minor injuries and has since been released. No other injuries were reported.

Police are following up with the hospital and court, as they said this is currently a DUI investigation.