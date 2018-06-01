Foodie Friday: LuAnn’s Bakery and Cafe

ELLINGTON — If you have a sweet tooth or a passion for freshly baked food and an awesome atmosphere, look no further than LuAnn’s Bakery & Cafe in Ellington.

Since 1980, this mom and pop shop has been a staple in the community serving made-from-scratch pies, cupcakes, cookies, breads and more.

One of the signature items is cinnamon rolls. Baked daily, these sweet treats are just oozing with flavor. Another option is a sticky bun (officially called caramel pecan roll) which just flies off the shelf.

“It’s from scratch, just like grandma use to make,” said owner Josh Virkler, whose cousin started the business 38 years ago.

Virkler also added to the menu breakfast and lunch cafe items like panini’s, crisp salads as well as take and bake items so you can enjoy the goodness at home.

For regular Tressa Giordano from Ellington, LuAnn’s is just perfect for her family.

“I love their salads, my kids love the treats and the frozen dinners are a favorite at my house,” smiled Giordano.

If you happen to be in Ellington, stop in to LuAnn’s, you will feel right at home.