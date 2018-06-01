Humid, chance for showers/storms Saturday

Saturday looks wetter with a better chance for showers and storms along with continued humidity.
Sunday looks drier as a backdoor cold front moves through. This will keep temps cooler in the 60s to near 70 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.
FORECAST DETAILS:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, humid, mild, chance shower/thunderstorm. High: Low 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid, few showers/thunderstorm. High: Upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, less humid. High: Low 60s.
MONDAY: Chance showers, chilly. High: Near 60.
