Humid, chance for showers/storms Saturday

Saturday looks wetter with a better chance for showers and storms along with continued humidity.

Sunday looks drier as a backdoor cold front moves through. This will keep temps cooler in the 60s to near 70 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, humid, mild, chance shower/thunderstorm. High: Low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid, few showers/thunderstorm. High: Upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, less humid. High: Low 60s.

MONDAY: Chance showers, chilly. High: Near 60.

