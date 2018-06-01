Hurricane Maria victims in Hartford still dealing with the aftermath of the storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- In January, the Red Roof Inn in downtown Hartford housed several displaced Puerto Rican's following Hurricane Maria.

While some lived with family members elsewhere, FEMA was the key funding agency.

The Latino Endowment Fund held a presentation Thursday at the Cathedral Lyceum, raising the concern of "why" the federal government has yet to help.

Dr. Jay Williams with the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, said they need the same financial assistance as those affected in Hurricane Katrina and Sandy.

"There has not been a real coordinated federal response that we've seen in some other hurricanes in the U.S. and this is affecting U.S. citizens and how that has left the state of CT to respond to an event that happened elsewhere," said Williams.