National Donut Day: Made possible by the Salvation Army

HARTFORD — As many people celebrate National Donut Day, it’s important to remember that the warm, delicious treat also serves as a symbol of hope. Started by The Salvation Army on the first Friday in June in 1938, National Donut Day was created to honor the Donut Lassies who served the sweet treats to soldiers on the frontlines of WWI.

Armed with a helmet, rolling pins and donut supplies, the Donut Lassies provided the soldiers a piece of home from the trenches of eastern France, said Lt. Col. Ward Matthews, national community relations and development secretary for The Salvation Army. The donut was and continues to be a symbol of the comfort and support that The Salvation Army provides to more than 23 million people in need each year.

To commemorate the work that the Donut Lassies started in 1917 and to demonstrate the impact of a small token of kindness, The Salvation Army will be at the Hartford Yard Goats game on Friday, June 1st at 7:00pm at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

New Haven’s Salvation Army will serve 300 donuts, courtesy of Entenmann’s, to veterans and service members receiving treatment at the VA Medical Center at 950 Campbell Avenue in West Haven, beginning at 1:30pm. Waterbury and Stamford’s Salvation Army locations will deliver donuts to fire fighters and police officers during the day.

To learn more about National Donut Day, view a full list of today’s activities and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit salvationarmyusa.org. For more information on The Salvation Army, serving in CT and RI, visit ctri.salvationarmy.org .