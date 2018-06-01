DA: 3 bodies at home of man facing kidnapping charge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Investigators have returned to the Massachusetts home of a kidnapping suspect where police found three bodies.

The Republican newspaper reports that among those at the Springfield home early Friday was a ground-penetrating radar imaging company.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said Thursday investigators found three bodies “in and around” the home, where 40-year-old Stewart Weldon is believed to live.

Andrea Grossman, a DCF spokesperson said that DCF took emergency custody of a child in the house, and is investigating in collaboration with law enforcement.

Weldon was arrested last weekend following a police chase after fleeing a traffic stop. A woman in his car said Weldon had kidnapped, sexually assaulted and beat her.

Weldon is being held on $1 million bail after pleading not guilty Tuesday.

He has not been charged in connection with the discovery of the bodies, which have not yet been publicly identified.