× Puerto Rican parade, Greek Festival set for Saturday in Hartford

HARTFORD — Two events will take place Saturday in Hartford.

The first event will be the Greek Festival starting 11 a.m. to midnight at 433 Fairfield Avenue. There will be live music, homemade Greek food, imports, authentic Greek dancing and guided church tours.

If you can’t make it Saturday, the festival will also be held Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

The second event of the day is the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade starting at noon.

The starting point will be on Wethersfield Avenue and Wawarme Avenue and will end on Trumbull Street.

Among the participants, you will see our honorees and delegates, local school groups, school bands, cultural groups from different countries showcasing their pride, Hartford Police Officers and Hartford Firefighters, the CT National Guard, music groups, entertainers, faith groups, Paso Fino Horses, clowns and more.

Click here for more information.