Quick thinking thwarts attempted carjacking in Shelton

SHELTON -- Four teenagers were arrested following an attempted carjacking Thursday night.

At approximately 9 p.m., a Shelton mother and her 13-year-old daughter pulled into the Shelton Community Center parking lot to drop a letter in a mailbox.

Little did they know, the mother nearly had to pay a whole lot more than the price of a stamp.

“She was approached by a green Subaru,” said Shelton police detective Richard Bango. “A male got out, pushed her down and attempted to take the keys to her car.”

What the suspect didn’t realize is the victim’s 13 year old daughter was in the car.

“The 13-year-old started screaming,” said Bango. “Apparently scared the male away, So, they fled.”

A short time later, Shelton police got a call that the same Subaru was involved in attempted car break-ins near Fern Drive and Booth Hill Road

“But, he was interrupted by the homeowner. So, he fled,” said Bango. “So we put a BOLO out to the surrounding towns.”

A short time later, cops caught up to the car as it crashed onto the property of Mullins Funeral Home in Trumbull.

“The four occupants got out and ran. Bridgeport, Stratford, Shelton and Trumbull canvassed the area and they were taken into custody a short time later,” said Bango.

18-year-old Antoine Grant-Chalmers, of Stratford, was the only one of the four teens arrested for an alleged attempted carjacking, that is of age.

He has no criminal convictions and told the court he is a full-time student. This Subaru the four teens occupied turned out to be stolen out of Bridgeport.

Shelton police believe these four are connected to car break-ins in the Fern Drive neighborhood over the last couple of weeks.

“So, we were sort of already on watch and then last night, of course, our newest neighbor saw somebody in a car and they did get the license plate,” said Jessica Greekwood, who lives in the impacted neighborhood.

She was one of the car break-in victims.

“We are all on watch now,” she said.

Fortunately, neither the woman nor her daughter were injured.

Antoine Grant-Chalmers is due back in court on June 12.

