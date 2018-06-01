Students released from school early due to water main break in Southington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHINGTON — The corner of Main Street and Old Turnpike Road is closed due to a water main break.

This all happened around 11 a.m. Friday.

According to Southington’s water department, they said this is affecting nine homes and the Walter A Derynoski Elementary School.

The school had no water Friday and in response, students were let out early.

“Today was a big disaster that even the bathrooms weren’t working so kids had to go to like across the street to go to the bathroom and it was just a bit disaster,” said student Zsolt Levai.

“I was sad because I wanted to learn more and I just wanted to stay in school,” said student Szabina Levai.

At this time, it is unknown when the break will be fixed. FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.