Want to check your bank balance? Webster Bank customers have to wait

WATERBURY — People who bank with Webster Bank will have to guess how much money is in their account, at least until later today.

The Waterbury-based regional bank, which has almost 3000 employees and 163 banking centers from New York to Boston, says a ‘processing delay’ means some customer bank balances aren’t available. On social media, the bank said the problem would be resolved ‘later today’. The bank did not provide more details or a definitive timeline. FOX61’s calls to the bank Friday morning have not yet been returned.