× Woman found shot in New Haven, police searching for murder suspect

NEW HAVEN — New Haven police say they are searching for a murder suspect after a woman was found shot in a car.

Police say around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, they were called to the intersection of Wilmot Road and Wintergreen Avenue on a report of a shooting. When officers got there, they found a woman who had been fatally shot in her car within the intersection.

Detectives believe the woman was targeted by the shooter. Police say the suspect is still at large.

Anyone who witnessed this crime or who may have information valuable to those investigators is urged to phone police at 203-946-6316 or Text-A-Tip. Text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES) Calls may be made anonymously.