Arizona forensic psychiatrist who assisted in JonBenet Ramsey case gunned down outside his office

PHOENIX — Arizona police are on the hunt Saturday for a suspect believed to have gunned down an Arizona forensic psychiatrist who helped prosecutors with investigations in the high-profile 1996 killing of JonBenet Ramsey.

According to FOX NEWS, Steven Pitt, who also helped Phoenix police catch an attacker known as the “Baseline Killer” – who terrorized the city in summer 2006, was killed Thursday outside his office in Scottsdale.

Witnesses told police they heard a loud argument before shots were fired, although Sgt. Vince Lewis said he had no information on whether the killing was connected to the 59-year-old’s work.

