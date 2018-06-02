× Body found at Plainville High School; police investigating

PLAINVILLE — Police are investigating an untimely death at the Plainville High School Saturday.

Police said they found a dead woman near the bleachers around 1:30 p.m. The investigation shows that there is no safety concern for the public.

No identity has been released at this time. Police are awaiting an autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

Plainville police are asking anyone with information to please contact them at 860-747-1616.