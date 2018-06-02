Family of murdered New Haven woman speaks out and wants killer found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Family members of the New Haven woman who was tragically murdered in front of her kids Thursday night are speaking out and wants the killer to step forward.

"It's a tough pill to swallow," said Tashauna Nesbitt, twin sister.

Nesbitt has identified her sister as Tyekqua Nesbitt, 28, of New Haven. She was also commonly known as "Tika."

Police said Tyekqua was shot and killed in her own car shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday on Wintergreen Avenue and Wilmot Road. Police said she died in front of her kids, ages six and 11 who were sitting in the backseat at the moment.

"That was my rock. You can't break a rock. You can't break our bond. Our birthday is coming up in 28 days," added Nesbitt.

Detectives believe the shooter was Tramaine Poole.

Police say the two shootings may be related, and are being investigated as such.

Poole is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Poole and/ or his whereabouts is urged to phone police. There is an active arrest warrant for Poole for the May 7 shooting, charging him with first-degree assault, risk of injury, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

He is described by police as being a black man with a medium complexion and a full, not thin, face. He is about 5’11” tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has short dark-brown hair, brown eyes and is clean-shaven. He has tattoos on both arms. He may be wearing a disguise, including a dreadlock wig.

Anyone who witnessed this crime or who may have information is urged by police to call them at 203-946-6316 or Text-A-Tip. Text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES) Calls may be made anonymously.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of New Haven suspect accused of fatally shooting a mother of two.

The family will hold a fundraiser Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the Off the Hook Seafood Restaurant. The public is invited and all donations will go towards Tyekqua's two kids.

41.308274 -72.927884