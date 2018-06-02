× PD: 11 year-old foils Hartford man’s attempted car robbery

HARTFORD — Police are saying an 11 year-old thwarted an attempt robbery after a man tried to steal their parent’s car.

On Saturday morning, police responded to the McDonald’s on Albany Avenue for calls of a kidnapping and car theft. Police said that the child was sitting in a running car waiting for their parent to return, when Edward Asberry jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away.

The juvenile noticed that Asberry was not their parent and began to fight them. Asberry, 43, stopped the car as result of the fight and ran away.

Police said that they were able to find and arrest Asberry at the intersection Garden and Mather Streets with the help of nearby witnesses.

Asberry was charged with kidnapping in the second degree, larceny in the first degree, and risk of injury to a minor.