Police identify man killed in Stamford shooting
STAMFORD — Police in Connecticut have identified a man who was shot and killed this week.
Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin tells The Stamford Advocate that 18-year-old Antonio Robinson was killed Thursday around 9 p.m. in the city’s West Side section.
Conklin declined to comment on the circumstances around the shooting. Robinson’s death is the first homicide in the city in more than a year.
Robinson was a standout football player at Stamford High School.
Lt. Tom Barcello says the department is interviewing witnesses and gathering video.
Mayor David Martin said in a statement Friday the community must help the police department keep the city safe.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
41.044068 -73.558473