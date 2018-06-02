The Stan Simpson Show: Will the Starbucks shutdown have resonance?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To address a much-publicized complaint about racial bias at one of its stores, Starbucks shut down more than 8,000 of its franchises last week.

Employees were trained to address personal bias and learn more about discrimination.

Was this action more for damage control and crisis management? Or, can we, as a society, learn from Starbuck’s unprecedented action in dealing with race and bias in the workplace.

Deacon Art Miller, a national and local human rights activist, and CEO of the YWCA of the Hartford region, Adrienne Cochrane, joins the Stan Simpson to talk more.