HARTFORD -- Thousands gathered in Hartford Saturday for the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade.

It's been a long and sad eight plus months for the Puerto Rican community, where thousands were forced out their homes due to Hurricane Maria. The destruction not only tore the island up, but also the hearts of many.

But Saturday's parade was a time for the community to come together as one and enjoy beautiful music, food and most importantly, each other.