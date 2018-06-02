Warm & humid with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms; Sunny, dry & pleasant Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plenty of sunshine breaking out today ahead of a cold front will spawn a few showers and thunderstorms. With this sunshine, moderate instability will develop, and, aided by a backdoor (approaching from the NE as opposed to the W) cold front, showers and thunderstorms will spark in some spots. Keep the umbrella handy.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with dry, pleasant conditions under partly to mostly sunny skies. That pales in comparison to Monday's Nor'easter with a cold rain and temps falling through the day, with the high occurring in the early morning hours! Temps will rebound by Tuesday... but showers are still in the picture. Wednesday and Thursday looks dry and pleasant with plenty of sunshine. Friday another front could deliver another round of late showers. There is the possibility that next weekend could be nice, but only if the front clears the area in time by early Saturday morning.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid, chance of afternoon/evening scattered showers/thunderstorms. High: 80s.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing, cooler and less humid. Low: 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, cooler, less humid. High: 70-75.

MONDAY: Rain, chilly. High: 45-55.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for showers, cool. High: 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny : High: 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, chance for late day showers: High: 70s.

