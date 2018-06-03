× Gunfight in Bridgeport sends one man to hospital

BRIDGEPORT — An exchange of gunfire sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to Bridgeport Police.

The shots were exchanged about 2 a.m. Police spokesman Av Harris confirms St. Vincent’s Medical Center notified police that a male was brought into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victims told police he exchanged gunfire with another person on Benham Avenue. The victim had a valid gun permit, according to police.

Police processed a crime scene near the intersection of Park Avenue and Benham. The victim is reported to be in stable condition, and detectives are investigating. If you have any information about about the shooting, please call the Bridgeport Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 203-576-8477.