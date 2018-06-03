× Iguodala ruled out for Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Golden State’s Andre Iguodala will not play in Sunday’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals, missing his sixth straight postseason contest with a bone bruise in his left knee.

Coach Steve Kerr remains optimistic the 2015 Finals MVP will play at some point in the series.

LeBron James says the Warriors are pretty with Iguodala, and pretty good without him.

The Cavaliers All-Star says the Warriors have “had a two-time MVP sit out playoff games and they’ve won. … They’re good. They’re great, actually. So let’s not get too far on that.”

The Warriors will evaluate Klay Thompson after pregame warmups to see how he does on his sprained left ankle suffered in the first quarter of Game 1 when J.R. Smith slid into him.

Kerr says Thompson “was doing better this morning when he checked in with the training staff, so I’m hopeful he will play.”